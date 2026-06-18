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Home > Movie News

Is Varanasi Shaping up as per the Plan?

Published on June 18, 2026 by sankar

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Is Varanasi Shaping up as per the Plan?

A heap of speculations are surrounded around Varanasi, the biggest Indian film which is expected to have an international release. The country’s biggest director SS Rajamouli is helming this pan-world film in his own style mixing mythology, action and adventure. Superstar Mahesh Babu is the lead role. There are a lot of speculations about the film’s budget and the business calculations. During the pre-production days, Rajamouli has a bigger clarity on the budgets, remunerations and the release plans. He is also responsible for the business deals and he plays a crucial role in closing the non-theatrical and theatrical deals.

The producers of his films made decent profits and Rajamouli’s family also will share profits after taking minimum remunerations. The speculations about the budgets are untrue though the digital players are asking for low prices. Rajamouli is a craftsman in making his business, generating buzz and closing all the deals to recover the investment for the producer. None of his recent films after Baahubali made losses for any parties involved. Going with the vacuum, there are a lot of speculations that the film’s budget went overboard and the makers are struggling. But the team is going ahead with a perfect plan and the shoot is happening on a perfect note. Rajamouli has plans to conclude the entire shoot before August and release the film on April 7th, 2027.

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