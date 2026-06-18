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Home > Movie News

Two Crazy Releases for Venkatesh in 100 days

Published on June 18, 2026 by swathy

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Two Crazy Releases for Venkatesh in 100 days

Venkatesh is lining up two major releases within a 100-day gap. The First one is a family drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is titled Adarsha Kutumbam. The shoot is progressing at a brisk pace. The makers are targeting an October 2nd, 2026 release during the Dasara holiday season. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and Venkatesh is expected to complete the shoot by the end of July.

Exactly 100 days later, Venkatesh will bring a multi-starrer directed by Anil Ravipudi. Kalyan Ram plays the other lead, with Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty locked as the heroines. The movie had its formal launch today and the makers have officially blocked a Sankranthi release. Releasing two big-ticket films back-to-back during the most crucial festival seasons is a great opportunity. Venkatesh will have to deliver two big hits during this season.

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