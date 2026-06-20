Deewana Movie Review

Deewana Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Love stories have become a tricky genre these days. Finding a clean love story has almost become rare as modern love stories are filled with lip-locks, intimate scenes, live-in relationships and others. Going by the posters and promos of Deewana, it initially looks like one more film from that familiar template. But as the story unfolds, it slowly proves that it has a different heart. The makers seem to have believed that even Gen-Z audiences can connect with a sincere love story. Deewana released with paid premieres on Friday night and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Munna (Harshith Reddy) is a careless youngster who spends his days roaming around Hyderabad with his friends, sharing one-by-three Irani chai, triple-riding on a bike, flirting with women on the streets and getting into street fights. His life changes the moment he falls in love with Amulya (Smeha Manimegalai), who works at a Mee Seva centre. Munna starts finding excuses to visit her every day, but Amulya pays no attention. Frustrated by his persistence, she throws him a challenge—earn more than her, secure a government job like hers, and then come back. The rest of Deewana is all about Munna’s mission.

Analysis:

Deewana is a regular story like every love story has. In fact, the story can be summed up in just a few lines. A reckless youngster changing himself for the girl he loves is hardly a new idea. We’ve seen plenty of such films before. Yet, Deewana manages to stand apart because of a few well-written moments. The interval block and the climax, in particular, elevate the film and separate it from the routine romantic dramas. Those two portions are best experienced on screen without spoilers.

The film opens with the hero narrating his story from jail, a narration style that has become quite repetitive. Munna’s aimless life, his love-at-first-sight episode and his attempts to impress the heroine all follow a familiar path. However, the film stays engaging because of its supporting characters. Munna’s friends have proper character arcs, and their chemistry works well. Shooting extensively in real locations and using authentic Hyderabadi Hindi in the dialogues adds freshness to otherwise routine scenes. The sequence where Munna’s friends rush to help him while a rap song plays in the background is energetic. The police station episode is another highlight, thanks largely to Naresh’s emotional performance. And then comes the interval twist, which changes the mood completely.

The second half slows down a bit. Munna’s struggle to achieve his goal and the help he receives from others fails to create the needed impact. But the director scores by giving almost every supporting character a memorable moment. A character doesn’t need an entire film to leave an impression; sometimes a single scene is enough. Karumanchi Raghu, Balagam Venu and Naresh all make their presence felt with such moments. The emotional writing for these characters works well. The climax is equally touching and leaves the audience with a satisfying feeling. Once the film ends, the impression of Deewana becomes much stronger than what it creates initially.

Performances:

Harshith Reddy delivers one of his best performances and Munna could become his breakthrough role for sure. Debutant Smeha Manimegalai suits the character well. Naresh once again proves why experience matters by making the most of his limited screen time. Karumanchi Raghu, the heroine’s friend and Munna’s gang also did his job with perfection. The director has ensured that every important character has a purpose in the story.

The music deserves full marks. The songs are pleasant, while the background score elevates several scenes, especially the rap number. Real locations further enhance the film’s natural feel. The first half could have been trimmed by removing a few repetitive scenes. Still, Deewana succeeds in reminding audiences that love isn’t just about physical attraction.

Verdict: Deewana tries to redefine romance in a refreshing way for today’s generation. The film’s commercial success depends completely on how youth takes it.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5