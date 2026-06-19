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Home > Movie Reviews

Transfer Trimurthulu Movie Review

Published on June 19, 2026 by krishna

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Transfer Trimurthulu Movie Review

Transfer Trimurthulu Movie Review

Transfer Trimurthulu Movie Review

Transfer Trimurthulu Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 1.5/5

There was a time when Vadde Naveen had a decent market among medium-budget Telugu films. With romantic entertainers and family dramas, he built a decent craze among the Telugu audience. However, he has been away from the silver screen for a long time. Naturally, his comeback film Transfer Trimurthulu raises curiosity. After such a long gap, one expects him to choose a strong script that suits today’s audience. His film Transfer Trimurthulu released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

Trimurthulu (Vadde Naveen) is an honest constable who keeps getting transferred because of his integrity. His latest posting takes him to Araku, where he lands in a mysterious 20-year-old case that was originally filed by his own father. As he digs deeper, he discovers that a helpless woman was denied justice, and the burden of that truth ultimately claimed his father’s life. Trimurthulu reopens the case, a journey that eventually puts him face-to-face with the Chief Minister herself. What happens next forms the story of Transfer Trimurthulu.

Analysis:

The film deserves appreciation for attempting to highlight the importance of an honest constable. It tries to show that even a lower-ranked police officer can make a difference if he remains committed to justice. The idea is promising, but the execution lets it down. Despite having a serious subject, the storytelling feels patchy and outdated. The writing, screenplay, and direction often reminds the audience of an old television serial rather than a gripping investigative drama. Instead of maintaining the seriousness, the film repeatedly interrupts itself with commercial elements like hero introduction songs, unnecessary dance numbers, fights, and forced elevations. These moments only dilute the emotional impact.

Several scenes stretch logic beyond acceptable limits. A constable taking on the Chief Minister during an election campaign feels cinematic. The way the CM’s character is handled lacks the authority and presence such a role demands. Likewise, portraying an ordinary constable as if he were the state’s most wanted criminal, with the entire police department chasing him unsuccessfully, feels too far-fetched.

The second half could have evolved into an engaging courtroom drama, but that angle arrives only towards the climax. Until then, the film keeps dragging with repetitive chase sequences, action scenes, and commercial distractions. Bringing it to screens now with the same old-school treatment only makes its age more obvious. Although the director attempts to add some smart touches in the climax, the film has already lost its momentum by then.

Performances:

Vadde Naveen puts in a sincere effort and does his best within the limitations of the script. Raashi Singh has only a supporting role rather than a full-fledged heroine’s role. Shilpa looks graceful as the Chief Minister, but the character lacks the power and authority expected from such a position. The rest of the cast delivers acceptable performances.

The background score tries too hard to create intensity even when the scenes don’t support it. It is quite loud throughout. The film also suffers from excessive detailing and lengthy scenes. With a gripping writing, sharper twists, and a realistic investigative approach, Transfer Trimurthulu could have turned into a compelling cop drama. Unfortunately, by trying to package it as a commercial entertainer, the team has delivered a completely underwhelming film.

Verdict: Transfer Trimurthulu is completely outdated and old-fashioned.

Telugu360 Rating: 1.5/5

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