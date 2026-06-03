Peddi Movie Review

Peddi Movie Review

First Half Review

Interval block stands out with Ram charan fierce performance and body building

The first half of PEDDI is decent, with a story that carries emotional depth. Buchi Babu effectively establishes the struggles of a homeless laborer while also presenting Peddi’s raw and inspiring cricket journey. Interval Block two episodes are 🔥

The tracks ‘ Rai Rai Ra Ra ‘ and ‘ chikiri chikiri’ work well and add energy to the narrative. The romantic thread involving janhvi feels largely filler in the first half and doesn’t contribute much to the core story. Jagapati babu’s Appala Suri character is over dramatic.

The good news is that the emotional foundation has been laid strongly, leaving ample scope for the second half to elevate the drama and deliver a much bigger payoff. Let us see ..

08:00 pm : In first half an hour, director is effectively land Peddi’s character and the plight of ‘valasa koolie’ – homeless tribes

Janhvi’s characterization and scenes as expected did not work.

07:45 pm : Peddi’s village man narrates the story of Peddi to Bomam Irani

07:30 pm : peddi starts at 2016

Indian olympic association postmortems team’s debacle in olympics

Live Updates :

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has spent close to two years on Peddi, a village-based sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film presents Ram Charan as an athlete and the sports drama also features several sports throughout. Janhvi Kapoor plays the leading lady and Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu and Boman Irani will be seen in other important roles. AR Rahman’s music is a sensational hit and all eyes are on his background score. Venkata Satish Kilaru is making his debut as producer with Peddi and Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings are the producers. Peddi is slated for a record release on June 4th with early premieres planned on June 3rd night. Here is the review of the film: