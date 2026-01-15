Naari Naari Naduma Murari Review – A Good Comedy Film

Naari Naari Naduma Murari Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Young actor Sharwanand needs a massive hit to bounce back. The actor is testing his luck with Naari Naari Naduma Murari, a comic entertainer. Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju directed this entertainer and Samyuktha, Sakshi Vaidya are the leading ladies. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers. Sharwanand looks super stylish and young in the film. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer of Naari Naari Naduma Murari, and it is the last one of Sankranthi season. Here is the review of Naari Naari Naduma Murari:

Story:

Gautham (Sharwanand) and Nithya (Sakshi Vaidya) are in love. Nithya’s father, Mirchi Sampath, initially opposes their relationship, but eventually agrees – on one condition: the wedding must happen at the registrar office. When the register marriage is scheduled in another one month, Gautham’s ex-lover Diya (Samyuktha) joins the office where he works. What happens next? Does Nithya find out about Diya and Gautham’s past? And what problems does Gautham face because of the registrar-wedding condition? That’s the rest of the story.

Analysis:

Every story needs a USP. If it has one, it’s already halfway to success. Director Ram Abbaraju found a strong USP for Saamajavaragamana – what if the girl you love turns out to be your sister by relation? That kind of thought hasn’t really been explored in Telugu films, and it gave every scene a sense of freshness. Naari Naari Naduma Murari also has a USP. The director takes Mani Ratnam’s Sakhi and looks at it from a different angle. Saying more would be a spoiler. But honestly, this specific point hasn’t been used in a film so far. When you have a fresh core point, the narration builds itself. In the Samajavaragamana style, the attempt to present it in a hilarious way works quite well.

The way the story begins with Naresh’s “Second Marriage” episode gives it a nice comedic touch. Satya, as auto driver Lavakusa, provides a fun kick-start. Sharwa’s love story also starts off without much waiting. The Kerala backdrop episode feels a bit slow, but the tattoo removal sequence that follows is genuinely hilarious. The registrar office scene in Diya–Gautham’s flashback becomes the lifeline of the story. The element twisted there with Sunil’s character turns into the main fuel that drives the plot forward. The way Diya re-enters Gautham’s life is designed differently from the routine, adding even more freshness to the film.

The film clearly reveals the story direction, the hero’s target, and even the kind of climax to expect within the first half itself. Since the second half also revolves around the same target, a few scenes may feel repetitive. The core story is actually a very small line. The director focuses more on generating fun than on building a heavy plot. He ensures at least one dialogue in every scene lands a laugh – and for the most part, it works. The court scene, the Seemantham, the birthday party, and the Gunasekhar (Vennela Kishore) track shoulder the entertainment in the second half. Even the ending stays in a lighter vein.

More than the story, the characters deserve special mention. Sharwa plays Gautham with great ease. It’s a chilled-out character, and his looks and timing feel youthful. Watching Sharwa in such a lively role after a long time feels refreshing. Honestly, if he continues focusing on such scripts, it will suit him well.

The second hero of the film is Naresh. His comedy as Karthik is superb. For acting in this film -and for allowing the makers to use a version of his personal-life angle for the character – he deserves double remuneration! The satire on that character is sharp, and the way he takes the self-satire positively and laughs it off is quite delightful. The “bro daddy” comedy is used to the fullest. When Nellore Sudarshan says, “I’ve seen father and son drink together, smoke together, go to the movies together – but I’ve never seen them take a divorce together at the same time,” the theatre erupts with laughter. There are plenty of such fun contexts throughout.

Samyuktha’s role is limited, but it adds an emotional touch and feels different from routine writing. Sakshi’s performance is decent. Sunil delivers the required fun. Satya is used in a limited way, yet he makes you laugh in the scene he appears. Sudarshan gives fun as Jackie, and Hero Sri Vishnu even provides a justification for the name “Jackie” at the end. Though Sri Vishny appears only briefly, his presence, diction, and energy add to the film. Vennela Kishore, as Gunasekhar, makes you laugh with his over-the-top “guru bhakti.” Mirchi Sampath, Getup Srinu – almost every character adds some entertainment. Director Ram Abbaraju shows his command over contemporary comedy. Sakshi Vaidya, Samyuktha Menon are very good, apt for their roles.

The music is a weak point. Apart from a playful background score, not a single song truly registers. Considering Vishal Chandrasekhar delivered an album like Sita Ramam, the lack of strong songs feels like a missed opportunity. The camera work and artwork are decent. Production values match the story’s needs. The dialogues deserve special marks – dialogues are what hold this film up. Instead of writing for forced rhyming words, the writing fits the character and situation well. There are a few double meanings here and there, but they don’t feel too complaint-worthy.

This is a complete family film. The director clearly intended it to be something the whole family can watch without discomfort.

Verdict:



Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a clean, classy comedy entertainer. Hero Sharwanand has another Sankranthi success. Sharwanand’s situation, caught between two women, and Naresh’s second-marriage track generate humor at the right moments. Watch it in theaters

