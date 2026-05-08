Breaking: Vijay Set to Form Government in Tamil Nadu

The political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu has turned electric as TVK moved closer to forming the next government in the state. Senior TVK leader Kamaraj confirmed that actor turned politician Vijay will meet the Governor at 4.30 pm to stake claim to form the government.

Kamaraj said the party is confident of securing a full majority. He described the moment as a historic victory for the people of Tamil Nadu. According to him, the public mandate clearly reflected the desire for political change and a new style of leadership.

The development gained even more significance after CPI, CPI(M) and VCK extended their support to TVK. Their backing has strengthened Vijay’s position and boosted the party’s momentum in the race to power.

“We are very happy to see that CPI, CPI(M) and VCK have accepted the people’s mandate to form the government and make Vijay the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” Kamaraj said while addressing the media in Chennai.

The support from Left parties and VCK signals the emergence of a powerful political front around TVK. Political observers believe this could reshape Tamil Nadu politics in a dramatic way after decades of dominance by traditional Dravidian parties.

For TVK supporters, the moment feels emotional as well as historic. Vijay’s political journey, which began with massive public expectations, now appears to be reaching its biggest milestone yet. Crowds gathered across several parts of Chennai to celebrate the announcement as party workers hailed Vijay as the face of a new political era in the state.

All eyes are now on the Governor’s meeting as Tamil Nadu waits to see whether Vijay officially gets the invitation to form the next government.