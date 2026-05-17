Rajinikanth Clears the Air on Meeting Stalin and Vijay Speculation

Veteran actor Rajinikanth has firmly denied rumours linking him to political developments in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai, the superstar said his meeting with former Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was purely personal and had nothing to do with politics.

Rajinikanth said he decided to address the media because several allegations and criticisms against him were spreading across social media and political circles. He stated that remaining silent would only allow false narratives to gain acceptance among the public.

The actor explained that his friendship with Stalin goes back nearly four decades. According to him, their bond stands above political differences. He said he felt disappointed after Stalin’s electoral defeat and met him only as a longtime friend. Rajinikanth strongly rejected claims that the meeting involved discussions aimed at preventing Chief Minister Joseph Vijay from strengthening his position in state politics.

He said such allegations were insulting and made it clear that he would never engage in cheap political games. Rajinikanth added that people were trying to create unnecessary controversies around a simple personal meeting.

The superstar also responded to criticism regarding his reaction to Vijay becoming the Chief Minister. Some political observers and social media users questioned why he did not personally greet Vijay at the airport after the election victory. Rajinikanth clarified that he had already congratulated Vijay publicly through a post on X soon after the election results were announced.

He reminded everyone that he is no longer involved in politics and has already stepped away from public political life. Rajinikanth questioned why he would feel jealous about Vijay’s rise when he himself had chosen to stay away from politics.

Speaking openly about Vijay’s success, Rajinikanth praised the actor-turned-politician for achieving a historic breakthrough in Tamil Nadu politics at a relatively young age. He pointed out that Vijay, at 52, had achieved what legendary leaders like M. G. Ramachandran and N. T. Rama Rao could not accomplish at the same age.

Rajinikanth said Vijay had managed to defeat powerful political parties and even challenged the BJP’s influence while entering politics directly from the film industry. Instead of jealousy, he said he felt both surprise and happiness at Vijay’s achievement.

The actor also spoke about the age difference between them and said comparisons between the two were unnecessary. Rajinikanth mentioned that he had known Vijay since childhood and saw no reason to compete with him politically or personally.

He expressed confidence in Vijay’s leadership and said the people of Tamil Nadu have placed huge expectations on him. Rajinikanth added that he believes Vijay will work towards fulfilling those expectations and wished him success as Chief Minister.

Rajinikanth’s latest remarks appear aimed at ending the political speculation surrounding his name. His statement also highlighted the mutual respect shared between two generations of Tamil cinema icons who now stand on very different political paths.