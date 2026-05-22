World of Rao Bahadur: Fascinating, Intelligent and Immersive

Satyadev is set to leave audiences spellbound with his upcoming film, Rao Bahadur. This psychological drama transports viewers into a captivating world exploring a fading aristocracy. The striking title glimpse and song have raised anticipation for the film, showcasing the incredible production values and artistic vision.

Satyadev deserves immense praise for his breathtaking transformation into an aging, regal figure. This stands as a true testament to his commanding acting prowess and ability to disappear into complex characters. Sharing the screen with him is the talented leading lady, Deepa Thomas, bringing charm to the story.

Director Venkatesh Maha has woven a compelling narrative, brought to life through stunning visuals, high production values, technical brilliance and a haunting score by Smaran Sai. Rao Bahadur is presented by GMB Entertainment and passionately backed by producers Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Anurag Reddy, and Sharath Chandra.

This magnificent project promises to be a highly memorable theater experience for all movie lovers. Rao Bahadur will gracefully make its way to cinemas for a grand worldwide release on July 3, 2026.