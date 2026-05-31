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Home > Politics

Suriya Gifts Three Cars for his Core Technicians

Published on May 31, 2026 by nymisha

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Suriya Gifts Three Cars for his Core Technicians

Karuppu is a huge relief for Suriya who has been struggling to deliver a decent hit. The film is a blockbuster in Tamil and is minting big money. Impressed with the film’s performance, Suriya is on cloud nine. The film was occupied with financial hurdles and Suriya cleared all the dues and ensured a smooth release for Karuppu. Now, he has gifted three cars for the core technicians of the film. Suriya has gifted Black Matte Mahindra BE6 Batman Edition electric SUVs for GK Vishnu (Cinematographer), Sai Abhyankkar (Music Composer) and R Kalaivanan (Editor).

All these three technicians received their gifts and they posted pictures on their social media pages along with their cars. This is the first time core technicians received cars as gifts. Suriya is extremely happy with the success of Karuppu. The film’s director RJ Balaji is receiving numerous offers and he announced that he would work on the sequel of Karuppu soon. Dream Warrior Pictures bankrolled the project.

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