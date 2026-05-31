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Home > Movie News

Mythri’s Big Deadline for Peddi in Nizam

Published on May 31, 2026 by nymisha

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Mythri’s Big Deadline for Peddi in Nizam

ram charan

A couple of mistakes took place before the release of Prabhas’ Raja Saab in Nizam region which was handled by Mythri Movie Film Distributors. They are now not in a mood to repeat them for Peddi. A Mega release is planned for Peddi across the globe and Mythri holds the distribution rights of the film in Nizam. The ticket hike GO in Andhra Pradesh is officially out but there is a little confusion in Nizam. They have decided to wait till Sunday evening for the GO in Nizam.

Mythri is very confident that the Telangana government will grant permission for extra shows and ticket hikes. If the hike is not granted, the advance sales of Peddi will be opened tomorrow without a hike. The hike confusion should not disrupt the big opening for Peddi. The team has approached the government of Telangana and are waiting for the permissions. Peddi is carrying huge expectations and is directed by Buchi Babu. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor are the lead actors.

Previous Talk Of The Nation: Charan’s Unwavering Dedication
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TRENDING

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Mythri’s Big Deadline for Peddi in Nizam
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Talk Of The Nation: Charan’s Unwavering Dedication
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I’m very proud of Srinivasa Mangapuram – Ashwini Dutt

Latest

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Mythri’s Big Deadline for Peddi in Nizam
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Talk Of The Nation: Charan’s Unwavering Dedication
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I’m very proud of Srinivasa Mangapuram – Ashwini Dutt
image
Srinivasa Mangapuram Characters Introduced
image
Sing Geetham team impresses with an innovative idea!

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