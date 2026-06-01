x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rashmika receives her Biggest Remuneration

Published on June 1, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Rashmika receives her Biggest Remuneration
image
No Release Trailer for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
Ravi Teja’s eagerly awaited Irumudi glimpse date confirmed!
image
RCB Proves It Was No Fluke as Bengaluru Lifts IPL 2026 Trophy Again
image
IPL Closure opens Doors for Theatres

Rashmika receives her Biggest Remuneration

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna also made her impact in Bollywood with films like Chhaava, Animal and Thamma. The actress is not in a hurry and she is balancing her Bollywood career along with South movies. Rashmika’s next Hindi release is Cocktail 2 and the film is carrying good expectations. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika are the lead actors in this romantic drama. Rashmika is said to have received a remuneration of Rs 12 crores and this is the highest for the actress till date.

Rashmika is quoting over Rs 15 crores for her upcoming Hindi movies. Shahid Kapoor pocketed Rs 35 crores and Kriti Sanon was paid Rs 14 crores for Cocktail 2. Homi Adajania is the director and Maddock Films are the producers. The film heads for release on June 19th in theatres. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika will have glamorous roles in the film. Rashmika is currently shooting for her next Bollywood outing Mysaa.

Previous No Release Trailer for Ram Charan’s Peddi
else

TRENDING

image
Rashmika receives her Biggest Remuneration
image
No Release Trailer for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
Ravi Teja’s eagerly awaited Irumudi glimpse date confirmed!

Latest

image
Rashmika receives her Biggest Remuneration
image
No Release Trailer for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
Ravi Teja’s eagerly awaited Irumudi glimpse date confirmed!
image
RCB Proves It Was No Fluke as Bengaluru Lifts IPL 2026 Trophy Again
image
IPL Closure opens Doors for Theatres

Most Read

image
Internet Usage Doubles in Four Years, Underscoring Growing Influence of Social Media
image
ED Alleges Large Scale Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Sand Mining During Jagan Government
image
Anirudh Reddy Targets Pawan Kalyan, Warns of ‘Go Back Andhra’ Agitation

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception