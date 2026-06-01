Rashmika receives her Biggest Remuneration

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna also made her impact in Bollywood with films like Chhaava, Animal and Thamma. The actress is not in a hurry and she is balancing her Bollywood career along with South movies. Rashmika’s next Hindi release is Cocktail 2 and the film is carrying good expectations. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika are the lead actors in this romantic drama. Rashmika is said to have received a remuneration of Rs 12 crores and this is the highest for the actress till date.

Rashmika is quoting over Rs 15 crores for her upcoming Hindi movies. Shahid Kapoor pocketed Rs 35 crores and Kriti Sanon was paid Rs 14 crores for Cocktail 2. Homi Adajania is the director and Maddock Films are the producers. The film heads for release on June 19th in theatres. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika will have glamorous roles in the film. Rashmika is currently shooting for her next Bollywood outing Mysaa.