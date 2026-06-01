Ravi Teja’s eagerly awaited Irumudi glimpse date confirmed!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Shiva Nirvana are bringing an emotional family entertainer, Irumudi, produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Moving beyond a conventional mass film, the story beautifully intertwines family emotions, faith, and gripping drama. Shiva Nirvana has written a powerful emotional story that presents Ravi Teja in a never seen before avatar.

The movie team have been creating good wave of anticipation with promotional material and they have announced the eagerly awaited glimpse release on 3rd June. The announcement poster already sets a deeply emotional tone, featuring Ravi Teja and his adorable daughter, played by Baby Nakshathra, gazing into the horizon from a rocky hill. This beautiful visual teases a heartwarming father-daughter journey at the core of the story.

Priya Bhavani Shankar stars as the leading lady, adding to the film’s stellar cast. GV Prakash Kumar composing a soulful soundtrack, the project is shaping up to be a unique addition to Ravi Teja’s filmography. The team is currently filming in Hyderabad, preparing to bring this beautiful mix of strong emotions, action and spirituality to theaters for a massive release.