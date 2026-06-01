IPL Closure opens Doors for Theatres

IPL is conducted in summer every year. This year, the impact of IPL is huge on the footfalls of Indian films. Worried about the impact, all the prominent May releases in Telugu cinema are postponed. There was no decent release in Tollywood in May and 90 percent of the theatres remained shut. The IPL season came to an end and this opened doors for theatres. June, July and August are packed with new releases and the theatres would be packed with audience.

Peddi is the biggest hope for Telugu cinema for now. The film which is high on expectations releases on June 4th and the film is expected to revive the business of Telugu cinema. All the theatres are expected to screen the film for the first weekend. The film will be followed by a number of releases every week. After a disastrous summer in Telugu cinema, the next three months are said to be very crucial and important for Telugu cinema.