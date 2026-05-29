x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Politics

ED Alleges Large Scale Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Sand Mining During Jagan Government

Published on May 29, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
ED Alleges Large Scale Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Sand Mining During Jagan Government
image
Video : Janasena Leader RK Sagar Exclusive Interview
image
Ram Charan Super Confident on Buchi Babu
image
Finally, Asian Cinemas is Bringing IMAX to Hyderabad
image
Anirudh Reddy Targets Pawan Kalyan, Warns of ‘Go Back Andhra’ Agitation

ED Alleges Large Scale Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Sand Mining During Jagan Government

The Enforcement Directorate has brought fresh attention to alleged irregularities in Andhra Pradesh’s sand mining sector during the previous YSRCP government. In a statement released after recent searches, the agency claimed that serious violations took place in the award and execution of sand mining contracts, leading to massive losses for the state.

According to the ED, former Mining Department Director V.G. Venkata Reddy played a key role in the process and allegedly misused his official position to favor certain private companies. Investigators claim that the tender process was not carried out in a fair and transparent manner and that a handful of firms received undue benefits.

Acting on information related to suspected money laundering, ED officials conducted searches on May 27 at eight locations in Hyderabad, Jaipur and Coimbatore. The raids covered the offices of Pratima Infrastructure, GCKC Projects and Turnkey Enterprises, which were associated with sand mining contracts in Andhra Pradesh. Searches were also carried out at the residences of businessman Boyinapalli Srinivasa Rao, Ashok Kumar and former mining director Venkata Reddy.

The agency said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation into the movement of funds generated through alleged irregularities in sand mining activities. The case is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

During the searches, officials reportedly seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.53 crore. Silver bullion valued at around Rs 1.30 crore was also recovered. In addition, investigators took possession of foreign currency, property documents, digital devices and several records linked to assets held by the accused and their family members.

The ED has also alleged that sand mining was carried out in violation of environmental regulations. According to investigators, excavation exceeded the permitted depth in several riverbed locations. The agency claims that guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal were ignored, causing environmental damage and resulting in a substantial loss of revenue to the government.

A major aspect of the investigation revolves around contract violations. The ED has sought explanations regarding demand notices worth Rs 2,407 crore that were previously issued to the companies involved. Officials are now examining whether contract conditions were breached and whether the violations were deliberately overlooked.

The money laundering probe stems from a case originally registered by the Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau. Based on material gathered so far, the ED has indicated that the investigation will continue and that more details could emerge in the coming weeks..

Previous Video : Janasena Leader RK Sagar Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan Super Confident on Buchi Babu
image
Finally, Asian Cinemas is Bringing IMAX to Hyderabad
image
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Backing Raises Expectations For Romanchakam

Latest

image
ED Alleges Large Scale Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Sand Mining During Jagan Government
image
Video : Janasena Leader RK Sagar Exclusive Interview
image
Ram Charan Super Confident on Buchi Babu
image
Finally, Asian Cinemas is Bringing IMAX to Hyderabad
image
Anirudh Reddy Targets Pawan Kalyan, Warns of ‘Go Back Andhra’ Agitation

Most Read

image
ED Alleges Large Scale Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh Sand Mining During Jagan Government
image
Anirudh Reddy Targets Pawan Kalyan, Warns of ‘Go Back Andhra’ Agitation
image
Is Sex Work Legal in India Now? Supreme Court’s Historic Ruling Explained

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception