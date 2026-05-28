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Home > Politics

Governor Away From Bengaluru Amid Siddaramaiah Resignation Buzz

Published on May 28, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Governor Away From Bengaluru Amid Siddaramaiah Resignation Buzz

Political uncertainty has gripped Karnataka after strong indications emerged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may step down.
The political atmosphere became even more charged after Karnataka Congress chief D. K. Shivakumar was seen hugging Siddaramaiah and touching his feet during the meeting. The visuals spread rapidly across social media and immediately fueled reports that the Congress high command may be preparing for a change in leadership.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah reportedly informed during the breakfast meeting that he was ready to resign from the Chief Minister’s post. Political circles in Bengaluru are now expecting him to formally submit his resignation letter later in the day.

Governor’s Absence Adds Constitutional Twist

The situation took another interesting turn after Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot left Bengaluru for Indore due to a family medical emergency. Reports suggest that the Governor travelled out of the state late on Wednesday night and has not yet confirmed his return schedule.

His absence sparked questions over whether a Chief Minister can resign when the Governor is not physically present in the state.

Constitutional experts, however, clarified that the resignation process can still move forward without any legal complications. Under Article 164 of the Constitution, the Chief Minister is required to resign to the Governor. But the Governor does not need to remain inside Raj Bhavan to exercise constitutional authority.

Officials said the resignation can be submitted through Raj Bhavan officers or sent through official communication channels such as email or fax. Legal experts also explained that the Governor’s constitutional powers remain valid even while travelling outside the state.

DK Shivakumar Emerges as Frontrunner

As speculation intensifies, attention has shifted toward DK Shivakumar, who is widely seen as the leading contender to take over as the next Chief Minister.

Congress insiders believe the leadership transition could happen quickly if the party high command gives final approval. There is growing expectation that a swearing-in ceremony may take place before the weekend if internal discussions conclude smoothly.

At the same time, sources say Siddaramaiah may continue temporarily as caretaker Chief Minister until the Congress Legislature Party formally elects a new leader.

The developments have created massive political excitement in Karnataka. With both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar commanding strong support within the Congress, the transition is being closely watched not only in the state but also in national political circles.

For now, Karnataka remains in wait mode as the Congress leadership prepares for what could become one of the biggest political changes in the state in recent years.

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