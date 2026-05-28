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Home > Movie News

Tella Pori from Deewana: Harshith Reddy love gets new vibe

Published on May 28, 2026 by nethra

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Tella Pori from Deewana: Harshith Reddy love gets new vibe

Harshith Reddy is stepping into a passionate romantic journey with his upcoming film Deewana. The film gets big support with reputed Geetha Film Distributors releasing the film. Directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty and produced by Vasudev Koppineni and Sridevi Karyampudi under the banners of Arha Media and V Studios, the film is positioned as an emotional love story.

The film is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on June 19. The movie will be distributed by Geetha Film Distributors, raising expectations for a wide and impactful release across major territories. Today, the makers released the lyrical video of the playful song titled Tella Pori. The track is an instant hit with its catchy lyrics and fun vibe.

Eshwar Chand composed the song, and he has also written the lyrics and sung it brilliantly. In the lyrical video, Harshith Reddy can be seen praising the beauty of his love with playful words that everyone can easily relate to and dedicate. This love song feels unique and special, while Harshith Reddy’s energy and graceful dance moves make it even more entertaining.

Known for backing successful films like Kantara and Mahavarat Narasimha Telugu release, Geetha Film Distributors has built a strong reputation in the industry. With such an experienced distribution banner handling the project, the film is expected to enjoy a massive theatrical rollout worldwide.

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