Chiranjeevi ends Producer vs Exhibitor clash like true leader

Megastar Chiranjeevi has once again proved why he is considered the ultimate leader of the Telugu film industry by resolving the producer vs exhibitor clash. He unified the entire Industry to agree to Film Chamber’s decision to appoint a committee and he brought them on unified word to accept Committee resolution.

He firmly assured the people who had doubts about delays in resolution that he would personally monitor the progress to ensure a definitive resolution is passed by June 30th. The existing rental system will continue without interruption until the committee delivers its final verdict.

Furthermore, if any big-budget film secures a ticket price hike in the meantime, 7.5% of that hiked revenue will be directly shared with the exhibitors. Chiranjeevi handled the sensitive situation with immense dignity and exceptional communication skills, ensuring that no party left the table feeling slighted. He proved that he is a true leader by ending chaos and crisis in Industry with his leadership qualities.