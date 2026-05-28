Vishwanath And Sons on Aug 14th: Beautiful Family Entertainer

Versatile actor Suriya’s much awaited Vishwanath & Sons first look and teaser impressed everyone. This family entertainer Vishwanath & Sons is all set to arrive in theatres worldwide on August 14th.

The film is gearing up to entertain audiences with a perfect blend of emotions, drama and wholesome family moments. With strong buzz surrounding the project ever since its title and teaser reveal, the makers have now locked the grand release date, raising excitement among fans and movie lovers alike.

The film is expected to be one of the major festive season attractions this year. The release date announcement poster looks vibrant. Suriya appears in a compelling and layered role, effortlessly balancing intensity and warmth. Mamitha Baiju plays a key role.

The film features an impressive ensemble including Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon in key roles. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is gearing up to entertain everyone this Independence weekend.