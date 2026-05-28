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Home > Movie News

Transfer Trimurthulu Song : Vintage Vadde Naveen Dance Moves

Published on May 28, 2026 by swathy

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Transfer Trimurthulu Song : Vintage Vadde Naveen Dance Moves

Transfer Trimurthulu Song : Vintage Vadde Naveen Dance Moves

After a long break from the silver screen, evergreen actor Vadde Naveen is making a powerful comeback with the action-packed Telugu entertainer Transfer Trimurthulu. Starring Vadde Naveen alongside Rashi Singh, the film is written and directed by debutant Kamal Teja Narla and produced by Naveen himself under the newly launched Vadde Creations LLP banner, with Vadde Jishnu presenting the project. Scheduled for a grand theatrical release on June 19, 2026, the film promises a blend of intense action, emotion, and commercial entertainment crafted on a high technical scale.

The makers have released the first single, Tata Tata, from the film, and it perfectly introduces the vibrant personality of Constable Transfer Trimurthulu. Vadde Naveen impresses with his energetic screen presence, showcasing both power and playfulness in the song. His lively dance moves and cheerful attitude make the track instantly engaging while highlighting the honesty and integrity of his character, who stands strong against money and influence.

Bhaskarbatla’s lyrics are one of the biggest strengths of the song, beautifully capturing the essence of Transfer Trimurthulu in a catchy and entertaining manner. Every line adds charm to the character, making the track both memorable and enjoyable. The writing perfectly blends mass appeal with meaningful characterization, giving the song a strong emotional and entertaining connect.

Kalyan Nayak elevates the number with a foot-tapping composition packed with energy and celebration. The tune perfectly complements Vadde Naveen’s style and screen image, making the song highly entertaining from start to finish. Vijay Polaki’s vibrant choreography further enhances the experience, adding colorful and lively moments that make Tata Tata a delightful watch.

Rashi Singh plays the wife of Trimurthulu, while the supporting cast includes Shilpa Tulaskar, Vivek Raghuvanshi, Raghu Babu, Sivannarayana, Vadlamani Srinivas, Jwala Koti, Devi Prasad, Surya, Baba Baskar, Pramodini, Sathwik Raju, Anjali Priya, Gayatri Chaganti, and others in pivotal roles.

With strong content, stylish execution, and a solid comeback performance from Naveen, Transfer Trimurthulu is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Telugu releases of the season.

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