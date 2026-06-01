Peddi Is A Once-In-A-Decade Emotional Experience – Ram Charan

Mega Power Star Ram Charan called his rural sports spectacle Peddi as a film that arrives “once in a decade”. He delivered an emotional and confident speech at the grand pre-release event in Vijayawada, which he said felt more like a celebration of success than a promotional gathering. The actor revealed that the story instantly connected with him on a deeply personal level and thanked director Buchi Babu Sana along with Sukumar for bringing the project into his life. According to Charan, Peddi has already earned a permanent place among the most special films of his career.

Opening up about the film’s emotional core, Charan described Peddi as the journey of a fallen man who rises against all odds while holding on to his self-respect. He shared that the experience of working on the film reignited the same excitement and hunger he had felt during milestones like Magadheera, Rangasthalam, and RRR, saying every effort he invested came from passion rather than obligation.

The actor also had warm words for his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, expressing confidence that legendary actress Sridevi would be proud to see her daughter’s journey. He praised Janhvi’s energy and presence on set and wished for a career that scales even greater heights in the years ahead.

Closing his speech on an emotional note, Ram Charan invoked the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga and entrusted the film’s success to audiences and fans. Stressing that self-respect remains the soul of Peddi, he urged viewers to embrace the spirit of the character when the film releases worldwide on June 4, with premieres on June 3.