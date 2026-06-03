Charan’s Peddi Pre Sales, A Blockbuster Start

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Peddi is yet to hit the screens, but the film is already shaping up like a blockbuster in the making. The rural action entertainer, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has triggered an unprecedented rush, turning advance bookings into a historic affair.

From metropolitan centers to smaller towns, audiences are racing to secure tickets, resulting in most premiere and opening-day shows filling up at remarkable speed. The craze is especially visible across the Telugu states. The excitement extends far beyond India. Overseas markets have responded in a similarly emphatic manner. Guess what, worldwide advance sales reach mammoth 65 Cr.

Backed by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru on a lavish scale, Peddi arrives carrying enormous expectations. With advance sales accelerating and audience interest peaking at the perfect moment, the film appears to begin its theatrical journey with a thunderous opening and potentially shatter several box-office benchmarks.