Massive HYDRA Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments in Hyderabad

HYDRAA launched a massive operation across Hyderabad’s IT corridor and rescued government and lake lands worth nearly Rs. 4,117 crore. The large-scale drive targeted illegal encroachments in key areas, including Kokapet, Khanamet and Bharat Nagar.

Officials said the operation focused on protecting valuable government land and restoring lake boundaries that were allegedly occupied by private real estate groups. Land prices in these prime locations are estimated to range between Rs. 150 crore and Rs. 177 crore per acre.

One of the major actions took place near Kotha Cheruvu in Kokapet. Authorities found that a well-known real estate company had allegedly occupied around 1.09 acres within the Full Tank Level limits of the lake and developed luxury villa facilities under the Goldfish Villas project. Parts of the lake area were reportedly filled with soil to create gardens and recreational spaces. HYDRA officials demolished the illegal structures and reclaimed the land following complaints from local residents.

The agency also protected nearly 22 acres of government land near Pedda Cheruvu in Kokapet. Officials estimate that the land value in this zone alone exceeds Rs. 3,000 crore.

In Khanamet, investigators discovered attempts to alter old lake records and divert floodwater channels around Eidulakunta Cheruvu for commercial construction projects. Using satellite images and historical survey maps, HYDRA restored over 6.5 acres of lake land worth around Rs. 600 crore. Another 5.16 acres of government land valued at nearly Rs. 500 crore was also recovered.

The operation further cleared illegal constructions blocking the Bharat Nagar to Hafeezpet road expansion project. Officials stated that strict action against encroachments will continue in the coming weeks to protect Hyderabad’s lakes and public infrastructure.