x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Politics

Massive HYDRA Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments in Hyderabad

Published on May 27, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Suriya48: Jai Bhim Combo Loading
image
ED Intensifies Liquor Scam Probe, Questions Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Family
image
Baby Director Spills out Real Facts
image
TDP Mahanadu 2026 Begins with Big Promises, Women Quota and Strong Political Attacks
image
Complete Story: Ranveer Singh’s Ban and the Impact

Massive HYDRA Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments in Hyderabad

HYDRAA launched a massive operation across Hyderabad’s IT corridor and rescued government and lake lands worth nearly Rs. 4,117 crore. The large-scale drive targeted illegal encroachments in key areas, including Kokapet, Khanamet and Bharat Nagar.

Officials said the operation focused on protecting valuable government land and restoring lake boundaries that were allegedly occupied by private real estate groups. Land prices in these prime locations are estimated to range between Rs. 150 crore and Rs. 177 crore per acre.

One of the major actions took place near Kotha Cheruvu in Kokapet. Authorities found that a well-known real estate company had allegedly occupied around 1.09 acres within the Full Tank Level limits of the lake and developed luxury villa facilities under the Goldfish Villas project. Parts of the lake area were reportedly filled with soil to create gardens and recreational spaces. HYDRA officials demolished the illegal structures and reclaimed the land following complaints from local residents.

The agency also protected nearly 22 acres of government land near Pedda Cheruvu in Kokapet. Officials estimate that the land value in this zone alone exceeds Rs. 3,000 crore.

In Khanamet, investigators discovered attempts to alter old lake records and divert floodwater channels around Eidulakunta Cheruvu for commercial construction projects. Using satellite images and historical survey maps, HYDRA restored over 6.5 acres of lake land worth around Rs. 600 crore. Another 5.16 acres of government land valued at nearly Rs. 500 crore was also recovered.

The operation further cleared illegal constructions blocking the Bharat Nagar to Hafeezpet road expansion project. Officials stated that strict action against encroachments will continue in the coming weeks to protect Hyderabad’s lakes and public infrastructure.

Next Summer Holidays Teaser Promises A Heartwarming Childhood Journey Previous Tata, L&T and Bharat Forge in Race for AP’s Mega AMCA Project
else

TRENDING

image
Suriya48: Jai Bhim Combo Loading
image
Baby Director Spills out Real Facts
image
Complete Story: Ranveer Singh’s Ban and the Impact

Latest

image
Suriya48: Jai Bhim Combo Loading
image
ED Intensifies Liquor Scam Probe, Questions Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Family
image
Baby Director Spills out Real Facts
image
TDP Mahanadu 2026 Begins with Big Promises, Women Quota and Strong Political Attacks
image
Complete Story: Ranveer Singh’s Ban and the Impact

Most Read

image
ED Intensifies Liquor Scam Probe, Questions Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Family
image
TDP Mahanadu 2026 Begins with Big Promises, Women Quota and Strong Political Attacks
image
Massive HYDRA Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments in Hyderabad

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception