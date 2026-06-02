Exclusive: Over 200 Telugu films waiting for OTT Approval

Telugu cinema is currently in its toughest phase and several top producers have agreed about it on open stage. After the digital players turned selective and reduced the digital deals, it is very tough for the producers to control the budgets and execute films. All the happening and new producers have decided to send scripts to all the digital players for pre-approval. Once the digital deal is locked, the producers are showing interest to start the shoots.

These include even the films of young heroes and upcoming heroes. Almost over 100 Telugu films are ready with bound scripts and they are waiting for the OTT approvals to start the shoots. Considering the financial vacuum in the market, the producers are not ready to take risks except for bankable actors of Telugu cinema. The digital players are choosy and they are not much interested in acquiring every film. Even several crazy films are put on hold. Considering the current trend, a number of films will get shelved in the scripting stage.