Hiranyakashyapa: The Biggest Mythological Film Shelved

Veteran director Gunasekhar has spent close to five years on Hiranyakashyapa, a big-budget mythological attempt and the film was kept on hold. In a sudden surprise, Rana Daggubati announced the same film with top director Trivikram Srinivas associated as the writer. Gunasekhar took up a small film Euphoria and the film released this year. As per the latest update, Hiranyakashyapa is shelved and Gunasekhar himself revealed the news. He said that the film was planned on a budget of Rs 300 crores with global giants like Fox Star Studios associated.

He said that Disney Studios acquired Fox Star Studios and things changed after this. Gunasekhar also said that he had a word with Trivikram and he had a fear that his visuals would be used. Gunasekhar reminded that mythological stories do not have exclusive rights. He also recalled the animated film Mahavatar Narasimha that ended up as a super hit. Speaking about his next, Gunasekhar said that he has four stories ready and he is keen to work with a renowned production house very soon.