BRS Objects to Kavitha’s New TRS Party Name?

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Telangana after Bharat Rashtra Samithi raised objections to the name of Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s newly launched political party, Telangana Rakshana Sena. The issue has now reached the Election Commission of India and is rapidly turning into a major talking point in state politics.

According to political sources, the BRS leadership has formally complained to the Election Commission over the approval process linked to the new party’s name. The party has argued that the abbreviation “TRS” associated with Telangana Rakshana Sena could create confusion among voters because of its historic connection with the original Telangana Rashtra Samithi founded by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in 2001.

The BRS stated in its complaint that the Telangana movement was carried out under the banner of TRS and that the name still carries strong emotional and political value among the people of Telangana. Even though the party officially changed its name from TRS to BRS in 2022 as part of its national expansion plans, the old identity continues to remain deeply rooted in public memory.

Party leaders believe that allowing another political organisation to use the “TRS” abbreviation may mislead voters, especially in rural areas where many people identify parties through symbols, short forms, and long-standing political branding. The BRS fears this could affect voter perception during elections and indirectly damage the party’s political interests.

Sources indicate that the Election Commission has received more than 600 objections from various individuals, organisations, and political groups regarding the proposed party name. The unusually high number of complaints has made the issue politically sensitive and legally significant.

The Election Commission is now understood to be examining the matter from multiple angles. Officials are likely to review existing election rules, naming guidelines, and the possibility of voter confusion before arriving at a final decision.

The controversy has added a new layer of political drama to Telangana politics. Speculation is growing over whether Kavitha’s party will be allowed to continue with the current name or if the Election Commission will recommend changes before granting full recognition.