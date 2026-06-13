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Home > Movie News

Sing Geetham: Nag Ashwin makes Early Profits

Published on June 13, 2026 by sankar

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Sing Geetham: Nag Ashwin makes Early Profits

Sing Geetham: Nag Ashwin makes Early Profits

Sing Geetham, an interesting attempt that is directed by legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao at the age of 94. Young and successful director Nag Ashwin has supported him and he also produced Sing Geetham. The film is made on a strict budget as most of the actors are new faces. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the only expensive technician on board and DSP too charged reasonable remuneration.

The makers have closed all the non-theatrical rights and pocketed Rs 14 crores. Nag Ashwin is already in profit before the release. Sing Geetham is released through regular distributors on an advance basis. All the theatrical revenue will add more profits for Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies. Naga Ashwin has been making profitable films for Vyjayanthi Movies since years.

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