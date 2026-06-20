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Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun gets a Shock from Court

Published on June 20, 2026 by sankar

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Allu Arjun gets a Shock from Court

The legal battle surrounding the Sandhya Theatre stampede case has taken another significant turn. Icon Star Allu Arjun has now been directed to appear in person before the Nampally Court on Monday, after the court rejected his request to attend the hearing virtually. The actor had reportedly sought permission to join the proceedings through video conferencing, citing his ongoing shooting schedule in Mumbai. However, the court was not convinced by the request and made it clear that his physical presence was mandatory for the hearing.

The case relates to the tragic stampede that occurred during the premiere show of Pushpa 2 at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre in December 2024. The incident claimed the life of a woman, while her young son suffered serious injuries. Chikkadpally Police later filed a chargesheet naming Allu Arjun as Accused No 11 along with members of the theatre management and other individuals connected to the event.

With the court refusing to grant virtual attendance, all eyes are now on Monday’s hearing. Tight security will be imposed around Nampally Court with restrictions.

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