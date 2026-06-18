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Home > Movie News

Pressure mounting around Nani’s The Paradise

Published on June 18, 2026 by sankar

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Pressure mounting around Nani’s The Paradise

Natural Star Nani is shooting for The Paradise and this film is delayed by months. The upcoming lineup of Nani is disrupted because of the delays. The film’s director Srikanth Odela who is a protege of Sukumar is working for perfection and the number of working days are increased. Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film’s producer has given a free hand to the director and there is big money spent on the film. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the film for a fancy price.

With multiple delays, the digital giant has imposed strict instructions and deadlines about the film’s release. If the film is delayed further, there would be a cut in the deal price. The team is now working to complete the shoot at the earliest. The Paradise is high on expectations and the film will do exceptional pre-release business considering the buzz around. But the multiple delays have turned out to be a huge stress for the producer who can pocket decent profits before the release.

The Paradise has Kayadu Lohar as the leading lady and Anirudh is scoring the music. SLV Cinemas are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

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