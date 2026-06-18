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Home > Movie News

Rishab Shetty’s Expensive Film in Two Parts?

Published on June 18, 2026 by sankar

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Rishab Shetty’s Expensive Film in Two Parts?

Rishab Shetty’s ambitious historical film ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ is getting even bigger. The makers have now decided to tell the legendary warrior king’s story in two parts instead of one. According to reports, the decision was made after the team realized that Shivaji Maharaj’s extraordinary life and achievements could not be fully captured in a single movie. The project is reportedly being mounted on a massive budget of over Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most expensive historical films ever produced in India.

The first part is expected to focus on Shivaji Maharaj’s rise, while the second will showcase his greatest victories and legacy. Rishab Shetty, who won widespread acclaim for Kantara, is preparing extensively for the role. The actor is expected to undergo intense physical training and spend months researching the Maratha king’s life to deliver an authentic performance. Expectations are already sky-high on The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rishab Shetty is also working on Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman that will start rolling soon.

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