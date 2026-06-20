Samantha is Back with a Bang

This Friday has been a surprise for many as Samantha’s recent offering Maa Inti Bangaram opened on a grand note. Youngsters and ladies were seen from the morning shows across the Telugu states. The film reported one of the biggest openings for a women-centric film in the recent times. Before the release, the predictions were entirely different. Samantha was last seen in Kushi and the film released in 2023. But breaking all the odds, Maa Inti Bangaram opened on a banger note.

The film registered strong numbers overseas too. An extremely confident Samantha produced the film on her production house Tralala Motion Pictures and the film was released on her own in most of the territories. Going with the first weekend numbers and the openings, Maa Inti Bangaram will leave the actress in big profits. Her husband Raj Nidimoru penned the script while Nandini Reddy directed the film. The long run will depend on how youth takes the film. Maa Inti Bangaram is the first choice for the Telugu audience this weekend.