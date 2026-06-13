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Home > Movie News

Oh Sukumari Teaser: A “Shock”ing Entertainer

Published on June 13, 2026 by swathy

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Oh Sukumari Teaser: A “Shock”ing Entertainer

Thiruveer has been selecting diverse scripts and different genres bringing highly entertaining content to cinemas. Now, Aishwarya Rajesh is playing leading lady in his upcoming, Oh Sukumari, produced by Gangaa Entertainments. The movie promotional campaign has created good curiosity among audiences.

Now, increasing the intrigue about the story, the makers have released the teaser. We see Thiruveer has an aspiring politician with big opposition. He wants to get married to a very beautiful, elegant and soft-natured person. He falls in love with Sukumari and her father hides a secret.

Thiruveer’s performance is one of the major highlights of this weird comedy. His expressions, his simplicity and screen presence bring believability to this rural comic caper. Aishwarya Rajesh character has not been revealed too much but her presence and her expressions are bang on.

Bharat Darshan’s deft handling of the situational comedy, visuals and background score of Bharath Machiraju make it a fun watch. Producer Maheswara Reddy’s production values are perfect for this film and the teaser promises a highly entertaining, engaging experience in theatres.

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