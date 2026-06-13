Ajith lines Two Films: But Where are the Producers?

Tamil actor Ajith has been struggling to sign a film because of the whopping remuneration demand. After the decline in the digital deals, all the top actors are cutting down their fee. Ajith has given his nod for Good Bad Ugly director Aadhik Ravichandran and the scriptwork has been wrapped up. Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Good Bad Ugly walked out of the film because of Ajith’s big quote. Recently, Hombale Films met Ajith’s team to discuss about this film.

Ajith is currently demanding Rs 150 crores and a real estate tycoon based in Chennai too has shown interest to produce this project. But after the financial discussions, the debutant decided to step down. On the other hand, Ajith also gave his nod to Siruthai Siva for a film. If Ajith charges near to Rs 100 crores, there are producers who will come ahead and sign the films. For now, two scripts are ready but Ajith needs a producer.