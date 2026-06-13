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Home > Politics

Centre Gives Major Boost to Rural Development in Andhra Pradesh

Published on June 13, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Centre Gives Major Boost to Rural Development in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is set to receive a major financial boost for rural development as the Central Government has allocated more than Rs 16,600 crore under the 16th Finance Commission. The funds will be released over a five year period from 2026-27 to 2030-31 and are expected to strengthen drinking water supply, sanitation systems and basic infrastructure in villages across the state.

The latest allocation has brought considerable relief to local bodies as the state is set to receive nearly Rs 3,800 crore more than what it got under the previous Finance Commission cycle. Out of the total allocation, Rs 13,302 crore will be provided as basic grants while Rs 3,325 crore will come in the form of performance grants. Officials believe the enhanced support from the Centre will help improve the functioning of gram panchayats, mandal parishads and zilla parishads while also speeding up development works in rural regions.

The Finance Commission has also laid down clear guidelines on how the money should be utilised. At least half of the tied grants must be spent on drinking water projects, sanitation programmes and solid waste management. The Commission has restricted the use of untied grants for road works and stated that not more than 10 percent of those funds can be used for such projects. Around 70 percent of the total allocation will go directly to gram panchayats while district and mandal parishads will receive 15 percent each.

The Centre has attached certain conditions for the release of these grants. Local bodies must conduct elections regularly, maintain online bank accounts and upload expenditure details along with development plans on the e-Gram Swaraj portal. The state government must also constitute a State Finance Commission every five years and place its report before the Assembly.

Officials say the fresh allocation will give a strong push to rural infrastructure and improve the quality of life in villages. With better funding and tighter monitoring, the state is expected to witness faster progress in sanitation, water supply and rural development in the coming years.

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