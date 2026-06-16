Chandrababu Naidu Releases ‘CBN@361 Degrees – Polymath’ Book in Singapore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday released a book titled ‘CBN@361 Degrees – Polymath’ during his visit to Singapore. The book explores his leadership style, governance approach and decision-making as a public administrator.

The launch event was organised by a Telugu association in Singapore and attended by members of the Indian community, officials and political leaders. Naidu formally released the book and presented the first copies to Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana and representatives of the organising association.

The book has been authored by senior journalist and editor Shakamuri Srinivasa Prasad. It was translated into English by retired IAS officer K V Satyanarayana. According to the author, the publication studies several important decisions taken by Chandrababu Naidu throughout his political career and examines his role in shaping governance and development policies.

Prasad described Naidu as a visionary administrator whose leadership style could be compared with internationally recognised leaders such as former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. He said the book focuses on Naidu’s long-term development vision and his efforts toward building Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

The author also stated that the book includes lesser-known insights into Naidu’s public life and leadership qualities through observations shared by former Andhra Pradesh RERA Chairman Ramanath. These perspectives aim to present a broader understanding of Naidu’s political and administrative journey.

During the programme, members of the Telugu association honoured Chandrababu Naidu with a commemorative silver coin released to mark the centenary celebrations of Lee Kuan Yew, who is widely regarded as the architect of modern Singapore.

The organisers announced that the book will soon be made available in Telugu, Hindi and other Indian languages. They also revealed that the digital edition of the previously released book Chandrababu X.0 had recorded nearly eight million downloads, reflecting strong public interest in Naidu’s political and governance journey.

The release of CBN@361 Degrees – Polymath comes at a time when Chandrababu Naidu is actively promoting Andhra Pradesh as a destination for global investment and infrastructure development.