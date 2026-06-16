x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Releases ‘CBN@361 Degrees – Polymath’ Book in Singapore

Published on June 16, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film
image
Kajal’s The India Story First Look: Leaves Strong Impact
image
One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi
image
Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali
image
Centre Extends Full Support to Amaravati: Prahlad Joshi

Chandrababu Naidu Releases ‘CBN@361 Degrees – Polymath’ Book in Singapore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday released a book titled ‘CBN@361 Degrees – Polymath’ during his visit to Singapore. The book explores his leadership style, governance approach and decision-making as a public administrator.

The launch event was organised by a Telugu association in Singapore and attended by members of the Indian community, officials and political leaders. Naidu formally released the book and presented the first copies to Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana and representatives of the organising association.

The book has been authored by senior journalist and editor Shakamuri Srinivasa Prasad. It was translated into English by retired IAS officer K V Satyanarayana. According to the author, the publication studies several important decisions taken by Chandrababu Naidu throughout his political career and examines his role in shaping governance and development policies.

Prasad described Naidu as a visionary administrator whose leadership style could be compared with internationally recognised leaders such as former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. He said the book focuses on Naidu’s long-term development vision and his efforts toward building Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

The author also stated that the book includes lesser-known insights into Naidu’s public life and leadership qualities through observations shared by former Andhra Pradesh RERA Chairman Ramanath. These perspectives aim to present a broader understanding of Naidu’s political and administrative journey.

During the programme, members of the Telugu association honoured Chandrababu Naidu with a commemorative silver coin released to mark the centenary celebrations of Lee Kuan Yew, who is widely regarded as the architect of modern Singapore.

The organisers announced that the book will soon be made available in Telugu, Hindi and other Indian languages. They also revealed that the digital edition of the previously released book Chandrababu X.0 had recorded nearly eight million downloads, reflecting strong public interest in Naidu’s political and governance journey.

The release of CBN@361 Degrees – Polymath comes at a time when Chandrababu Naidu is actively promoting Andhra Pradesh as a destination for global investment and infrastructure development.

Next Special Assembly Training for Newly Elected Tamil Nadu MLAs Previous Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: What is Happening?
else

TRENDING

image
Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film
image
Kajal’s The India Story First Look: Leaves Strong Impact
image
One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi

Latest

image
Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film
image
Kajal’s The India Story First Look: Leaves Strong Impact
image
One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi
image
Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali
image
Centre Extends Full Support to Amaravati: Prahlad Joshi

Most Read

image
Centre Extends Full Support to Amaravati: Prahlad Joshi
image
Special Assembly Training for Newly Elected Tamil Nadu MLAs
image
Chandrababu Naidu Releases ‘CBN@361 Degrees – Polymath’ Book in Singapore

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception