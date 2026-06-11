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Home > Politics

Cockroach Janta Party to Hold Protest in Hyderabad Over Education Reforms

Published on June 11, 2026 by swathy

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Cockroach Janta Party to Hold Protest in Hyderabad Over Education Reforms

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a nationwide series of peaceful protests to highlight issues in India’s education system, with Hyderabad emerging as one of the key locations in the campaign. The organisation will hold a protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on June 14 at 10 am as part of its growing movement focused on examination reforms and student concerns.

According to the schedule released on the party’s social media platforms, demonstrations are also planned in Bengaluru, Jaipur, and New Delhi over the coming days. The movement aims to draw attention to problems such as question paper leaks, delayed examination results, recruitment irregularities, and lack of transparency in entrance tests and government recruitment exams.

The nationwide campaign was officially launched in Pune, where CJP founding president Abhijeet Dipke addressed a press conference and released the organisation’s education manifesto. He said the protests would remain peaceful and constitutional while amplifying the concerns of students and job aspirants across the country.

“We are starting our nationwide protest from today at SPPU. The protest will be peaceful and within the framework of the Constitution. Today we are also releasing our education manifesto,” Dipke said.

The manifesto focuses on several major demands raised by students in recent years. These include stricter measures to prevent paper leaks, faster declaration of results, transparent recruitment systems, and stronger accountability for examination authorities.

Dipke also claimed that the organisation remains open to dialogue with the government but alleged that efforts were being made to restrict its reach on social media platforms.

“CJP is a big message for the country. The government cannot ignore the youth. Instead of calling us fake, try to understand the issues faced by the youth,” he said.

Earlier this month, the organisation held a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi where students from different states gathered to demand accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. The event helped the group gain wider visibility online, especially among students preparing for entrance and recruitment exams.

With Hyderabad now included as a major stop in the protest campaign, the movement is expected to attract attention from student groups and youth organisations in Telangana. The party’s growing social media presence and focus on examination reforms have helped it gain traction among young people frustrated with repeated controversies in the education sector.

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