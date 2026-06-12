Six Biggest Bets from Mythri Movie Makers

Mythri Movie Makers is undoubtedly the top production house of Telugu cinema. They have a bunch of projects lined up. We have a list of six Telugu films which are going to be the biggest pan-Indian projects of Indian cinema:

Fauzi: Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian actor from South and he has Fauzi nearing completion. This periodic drama is also one of the most expensive attempts in the career of Prabhas. Hanu Raghavapudi is the director and the film is expected to release in December this year. Prabhas plays a Soldier and this is the first biggest bet of Mythri in 2026.

Dragon: NTR and Prashath Neel are teaming up for the first time for Dragon. The film’s release is pushed by a year and it is scheduled for June 2027 release. Mythri has big hopes and the producers are spending lavishly on the film. There are big expectations on the film.

AA23: Icon Star Allu Arjun will work with Tamil successful director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film and the pre-production work is underway. The shoot commences after Dasara and the makers are in plans to release the film in 2027. Mythri Movie Makers is also betting big on this project.

Ram Charan and Sukumar Film: Global Star Ram Charan and top director Sukumar will reunite again after a blockbuster like Rangasthalam. The scripting has been happening since a year and Sukumar is cooking big that will be beyond Rangasthalam. Mythri Movie Makers offers a free hand for Sukumar and this is one more big pan-Indian film coming from the top production house.

Jai Hanuman: Kantara has changed the fate of Kannada actor Rishabh Shetty. He has several films lined up and he took up Jai Hanuman. After the super success of Hanuman, Prasanth Varma is in huge demand. He spent two years on the script of Jai Hanuman and the shoot commences very soon. This project is mounted on a pan-Indian scale that comes with a devotional touch. The film may release in 2027.

Ranabaali: Considering the recent track record of Vijay Deverakonda and a decline in the digital deals, Mythri Movie Makers have invested big money in Ranabaali, a periodic drama which is made on a record budget. Vijay Deverakonda’s wife Rashmika is the leading lady and this is their first outing together post wedding. Shyam Singha Roy fame Rahul Sankrityan is carving out this big film and it is slated for September 11th release on a pan-Indian scale.