Shocker: Akhil’s Lenin Postponed Again?

Akkineni youngster Akhil Akkineni has pinned big hopes on Lenin and he invested over a year on the film. The film was delayed but the buzz around the film is very good. The makers announced that the film is on track for a June 26th release but the latest update says that the film is postponed to a later date due to the delay in the post-production work.

The makers have been promoting the film on an aggressive note and the new release date will be announced soon. Two top production houses Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Murali Kisor is the director and Thaman is scoring the music. Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine and the songs were well received by the audience.