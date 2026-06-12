Rao Bahadur Just A Teaser: Like A Modern Classic

Satya Dev’s upcoming psychological thriller Rao Bahadur, directed by Venkatesh Maha, is carrying encouraging reports with terrific response to the first glimpse, first single and a making video. Meanwhile, the team has dropped Just A Teaser.

Instead of revealing plot points in a conventional manner, the video plunges viewers into the psyche of its central character. Satya Dev is introduced as a man who has repeatedly escaped death despite suffering from terminal liver cancer. The narrative gradually peels back layers of his past, revisiting youthful memories, lost love, and life-altering experiences that continue to shape his present reality.

Satya Dev delivers what appears to be one of his most daring transformations. The actor disappears into the role, portraying a deeply troubled individual carrying emotional wounds and unresolved conflicts. His performance adds weight and authenticity to a character whose life seems as mysterious as it is tragic. Deepa Thomas stars alongside him, supported by a talented cast that includes Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, and Master Kiran.

Rohan Singh constructs a richly detailed world through his production design, while cinematographer Kartik Parmar captures it with stunning depth and atmosphere. Complementing the visuals is Smaran Sai’s evocative score, which reinforces the film’s unsettling yet captivating mood. Produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments, and presented by Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment, the production values look superior.

With Venkatesh Maha steering the project as writer, editor, and director, Rao Bahadur appears to be a modern classic. The film arrives in theatres worldwide on July 3.