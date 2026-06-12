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Home > Movie News

Singa Title Glimpse: Gopichand looks like Panther

Published on June 12, 2026 by swathy

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Singa Title Glimpse: Gopichand looks like Panther

Macho Star Gopichand is gearing up for a high-profile action entertainer that marks the directorial debut of leading action choreographer Vvenkat. Produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under the esteemed 70mm Entertainments banner, the film promises distinctive and impactful storytelling. To celebrate the hero’s birthday, the makers thrilled fans by unveiling the film’s powerful title and the actor’s menacing first look.

The movie title is revealed to be Singa and the title glimpse instantly transports viewers into a dense forest with an immersive tribal soundscape, heightening the intrigue. In the darkness, glowing eyes reminiscent of a lurking panther slowly transition to reveal the actor. With burning rage, gripping an axe, and a face marked by blood and sweat, he exudes a fear-inducing presence. The impressively designed title, Singa, perfectly matches this unapologetic mass appeal.

For his debut after a successful stint as a fight master, director Vvenkat has brilliantly showcased his leading man in a next-level, rugged avatar. Cinematography elevates the grand reveal, while Sam CS provides a gripping, tribal-inspired musical score. The realistic sound design creates an atmosphere loaded with tension, intensity, and raw energy.

Promising a potent blend of action, emotion, and drama, Singa is designed to present a gripping narrative. Malayalam actress Anarkali Nazar makes her Telugu debut as the female lead in this prestigious project.

Next Over 1Lakh pending files cleared as TG Govt Completes 99-Day ‘Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika’ Action Plan Previous Chandrababu Naidu Declares Andhra Pradesh Back on Track at Grand Tirupati Victory Meet
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