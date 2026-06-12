Chandrababu Naidu Declares Andhra Pradesh Back on Track at Grand Tirupati Victory Meet

The Andhra Pradesh coalition government marked two successful years in power with a massive public meeting in Tirupati. The event, titled “Two Years of Trust, Development and Welfare,” (“2 ఏళ్ల నమ్మకం-అభివృద్ధి-సంక్షేమం) turned into a strong political show of strength for the ruling alliance led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, BJP State President PVN Madhav, Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, several ministers, MLAs and thousands of supporters from TDP, Jana Sena and BJP attended the celebration.

Chandrababu Says, People Saved the State

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the 2024 election verdict was not just a political victory but a responsibility handed over by the people. He recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawan Kalyan and the alliance leadership had appealed to voters to save Andhra Pradesh and protect democracy.

He said the public responded with historic support and gave the alliance a massive mandate with 57 percent vote share and 164 seats.

Chandrababu stated that the coalition government sees itself as a servant of the people and not as rulers. He claimed the alliance inherited a state that was financially broken and administratively damaged after years of mismanagement.

Without directly softening his criticism, he accused the previous YSRCP government of pushing Andhra Pradesh into a debt crisis of nearly Rs. 10 lakh crore. He said major infrastructure systems were weakened and investors were driven away from the state.

The Chief Minister also recalled the political battles faced by the alliance leaders during the previous regime. He said false cases were filed against opposition leaders and mentioned that he was jailed while Pawan Kalyan was also targeted politically.

“Double Engine Government” Restored Confidence

Chandrababu praised the support extended by the Central government and described the current administration as a successful “double engine government.” He said Andhra Pradesh had regained stability and investor confidence under the coalition rule.

He highlighted progress in key projects such as Amaravati, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the Railway Zone issue. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing twelve years in office and credited the BJP-led government for India’s rise on the global stage.

He referred to missions like Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan and Operation Sindhoor as examples of India’s growing strength and international recognition.

Welfare Schemes and Job Recruitment in Focus

The Chief Minister said the coalition government was implementing its “Super Six” promises at a rapid pace. He claimed that pensions worth Rs. 65,000 crore had been distributed through the NTR Bharosa scheme.

He also said women benefited from the Thalliki Vandanam and Stree Shakti initiatives. According to him, more than 71 crore free bus journeys had already been provided to women across the state.

For farmers, Chandrababu announced that the government was extending financial support of Rs. 20,000 per farmer in coordination with Central schemes. He added that payments for paddy procurement were being credited within twenty four hours.

The Chief Minister also spoke about welfare support for toddy tappers, temple priests, Vaddera communities, Imams and Mouzans.

On employment, he said the government had launched recruitment for 15,941 teacher posts through Mega DSC and 5,757 police constable posts. He also claimed the coalition cleared pending dues of government employees that were left unpaid by the previous administration.

Sharp Attack on YSRCP

Chandrababu Naidu launched a strong political attack on the opposition YSR Congress Party during his speech. He accused the previous government of mortgaging state assets and damaging Andhra Pradesh economically and politically.

He criticised the three capitals proposal and said the coalition government was now focusing on balanced development through Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati.

He also alleged that the sanctity of Tirumala was hurt during the previous regime and accused YSRCP leaders of disrespecting religious sentiments.

Big Plans for Rayalaseema and Industrial Growth

The Chief Minister placed strong emphasis on industrial development and investments. He said Andhra Pradesh was once again becoming business friendly through faster approvals and policy reforms.

According to Chandrababu, the state approved a fifth generation fighter jet manufacturing project in Puttaparthi within just thirty six days. He also announced plans to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub with investments worth Rs. 1 lakh crore.

He said sectors such as defence, drones, aerospace and advanced manufacturing were being encouraged in the region.

The Chief Minister revealed that a Royal Enfield manufacturing unit would come up in Tirupati district. He also said gold mining operations in Jonnagiri of Kurnool district would begin soon.

Speaking about the IT sector, Chandrababu stated that companies like Google, Cognizant and TCS were expanding towards Visakhapatnam while Amaravati was preparing to host a major Quantum Valley ecosystem.

He also highlighted irrigation works and said the Handri Neeva project was completed in record time to supply water to Kuppam. He promised that the Kalyani Dam project would soon bring additional water resources to the region.

Lokesh Says Andhra Pradesh Has Regained Freedom

Minister Nara Lokesh delivered an aggressive speech against YSRCP and said Andhra Pradesh had regained political freedom under the coalition government.

He alleged that violence, threats and political intimidation had ended after the alliance came to power. Lokesh said the government was committed to Rayalaseema’s development and was fulfilling promises despite financial difficulties.

He mocked YSRCP leaders and warned that the ruling alliance would strongly counter political attacks. Referring to his controversial “Red Book” remarks once again, Lokesh said accountability would continue.

He also accused YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of taking credit for projects brought by others and criticised what he called a “credit stealing culture” in politics.

The Tirupati meeting ultimately turned into more than a celebration of governance. It became a powerful political message from the ruling alliance that it intends to dominate Andhra Pradesh politics with a mix of welfare, development and aggressive counter politics.