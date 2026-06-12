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Home > Movie News

F4:Anil Ravipudi and GV Prakash Kumar promise unreal magic

Published on June 12, 2026 by swathy

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F4:Anil Ravipudi and GV Prakash Kumar promise unreal magic

RRenowned blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi is directing Victory Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyanram together in his upcoming directorial. Sahu Garapati is producing the film after delivering a massive blockbuster with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The films marks Anil’s 5th film with Venky and 2nd with Kalyanram.

As the movie pre-production works are coming to an end, the movie team have announced that National award winning composer GV Prakash Kumar has joined the team as composer. This marks his first collaboration with Anil Ravipudi. Introducing his induction, Anil gave tribute to Jandhyala’s Vivaha Bhojanambu movie scene with Suthi Veerabhadra Rao and Brahmanandam.

Buring GV Prakash till his neck, Anil asked him to compose tunes with a harmonium. Thus follows a brilliant comical exchange that marks the director’s touch and classy humor. He also introduced famous lyricist Anantha Sriram being on boarded to write lyrics. They start to discuss a tune on the beach.

Well, Anil Ravipudi yet again proves that he is the master in promoting films creatively. ZEE Studios are co-producing the film with Suresh Babu presenting it. Movie is locked for Sankranti 2027 release.

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