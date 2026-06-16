Centre Extends Full Support to Amaravati: Prahlad Joshi

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading India into a new era of development and economic growth and central government will give support for Amaravati development. Speaking at a Swachh Bharat programme held at Vajpayee Park in Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada, Joshi said Prime Minister Modi has created history by becoming one of the country’s longest serving leaders while transforming India into one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav and Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary. During his speech, Prahlad Joshi said India’s economy was in a weak position before 2014 but witnessed rapid transformation under Modi’s leadership. He highlighted achievements such as the large scale electrification of railway lines and the sharp rise in domestic electronic manufacturing across the country.

Joshi also assured full support from the Central government for the development of Amaravati. He said the Centre had already allocated thousands of crores for the capital city project and additional funds were provided through HUDCO. He further stated that financial support had also been sanctioned for a dedicated railway line connecting Amaravati.

The Union Minister appreciated Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and alliance leaders for working together toward Andhra Pradesh’s growth and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, local residents of Kundala Bazaar submitted a representation to MLA Sujana Chowdary regarding severe drainage problems in the area. Responding to their concerns, the MLA assured that permanent solutions were being planned in coordination with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials. He promised that drainage improvement works would begin soon under a long term development plan for the constituency.