x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Politics

Centre Extends Full Support to Amaravati: Prahlad Joshi

Published on June 16, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Nani’s Big Plans with The Paradise
image
Nara Lokesh Assures Support to People During Praja Darbar in Mangalagiri
image
Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film
image
One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi
image
Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali

Centre Extends Full Support to Amaravati: Prahlad Joshi

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading India into a new era of development and economic growth and central government will give support for Amaravati development. Speaking at a Swachh Bharat programme held at Vajpayee Park in Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada, Joshi said Prime Minister Modi has created history by becoming one of the country’s longest serving leaders while transforming India into one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav and Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary. During his speech, Prahlad Joshi said India’s economy was in a weak position before 2014 but witnessed rapid transformation under Modi’s leadership. He highlighted achievements such as the large scale electrification of railway lines and the sharp rise in domestic electronic manufacturing across the country.

Joshi also assured full support from the Central government for the development of Amaravati. He said the Centre had already allocated thousands of crores for the capital city project and additional funds were provided through HUDCO. He further stated that financial support had also been sanctioned for a dedicated railway line connecting Amaravati.

The Union Minister appreciated Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and alliance leaders for working together toward Andhra Pradesh’s growth and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, local residents of Kundala Bazaar submitted a representation to MLA Sujana Chowdary regarding severe drainage problems in the area. Responding to their concerns, the MLA assured that permanent solutions were being planned in coordination with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials. He promised that drainage improvement works would begin soon under a long term development plan for the constituency.

Next Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali Previous When Samantha Meditated on the Film Sets
else

TRENDING

image
Nani’s Big Plans with The Paradise
image
Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film
image
One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi

Latest

image
Nani’s Big Plans with The Paradise
image
Nara Lokesh Assures Support to People During Praja Darbar in Mangalagiri
image
Preity Mukhundhan in Sharwanand’s film
image
One more Storm from Anil Ravipudi
image
Ranabaali: Arnold Vosloo is the demon in Ranabaali

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Assures Support to People During Praja Darbar in Mangalagiri
image
Centre Extends Full Support to Amaravati: Prahlad Joshi
image
Special Assembly Training for Newly Elected Tamil Nadu MLAs

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception