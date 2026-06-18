Friday Releases: Samantha on the Top

Samantha is one of the top actresses and she delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu. She hasn’t signed any straight Telugu film for years and everyone is eagerly waiting to watch how her next Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram will perform. With multiple releases slated for this Friday, the pre-release sales for Maa Inti Bangaram are super strong. All the major multiplexes across the Telugu states will open with packed houses going with the advance sales. The film is also expected to open with a bang in North America and other international territories.

This proves that Samantha still enjoys strong stardom and her craze is the same even after years of break taken by the actress. Maa Inti Bangaram also presents Samantha in an action role and she performed dare-devil stunts without any body double. Laced with an emotional family story, the film is directed by Nandini Reddy. Samantha’s husband Raj Nidimoru has penned the script. Samantha herself produced the film. She already made profits before the release and Maa Inti Bangaram is releasing through Suresh Babu in the Telugu states.