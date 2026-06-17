x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nagabandham Massive Trailer Release Date Confirmed

Published on June 17, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Did Tamannaah reject a Blockbuster Remix Song?
image
Nagabandham Massive Trailer Release Date Confirmed
image
Ranveer Singh’s Most Expensive Purchase
image
Will Singeetam Revive his Dream Project?
image
Sharwa and Srinu Vaitla aims Sankranti release

Nagabandham Massive Trailer Release Date Confirmed

Abhishek Nama is directing his dream project Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure on a massive scale. Currently, the movie promotions are going on at full swing with grand Lord Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Ratha Yatra across India. The movie teaser and songs have been smash hit with audiences and now, it is gearing up for a spectacular trailer launch event.

The movie trailer will be unveiled at the iconic Prasads PCX screen in Hyderabad on June 19th. Visually compelling and produced on a grand scale by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, the event promises to be a massive celebration for this movie that explores mystical genre.

The official announcement poster showcases an intense visual featuring leading man Virat Karrna as a trident-wielding Lord Shiva with a magnificent three-headed snake hints at a grand cinematic adventure. The makers are promising the depth in visuals and massive scale will be amplified on PCX screen.

Ishwarya Menon and Nabha Natesh are playing leading ladies in this movie filled with rich visuals and a gripping narrative, offering a truly immersive experience. The movie is releasing on 3rd July and it is promising a never-seen-before visual spectacle.

Next Did Tamannaah reject a Blockbuster Remix Song? Previous Ranveer Singh’s Most Expensive Purchase
else

TRENDING

image
Did Tamannaah reject a Blockbuster Remix Song?
image
Nagabandham Massive Trailer Release Date Confirmed
image
Ranveer Singh’s Most Expensive Purchase

Latest

image
Did Tamannaah reject a Blockbuster Remix Song?
image
Nagabandham Massive Trailer Release Date Confirmed
image
Ranveer Singh’s Most Expensive Purchase
image
Will Singeetam Revive his Dream Project?
image
Sharwa and Srinu Vaitla aims Sankranti release

Most Read

image
Meta vs YSRCP: Legal Battle Reaches High Court
image
Nara Lokesh Assures Support to People During Praja Darbar in Mangalagiri
image
Centre Extends Full Support to Amaravati: Prahlad Joshi

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception