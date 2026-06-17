Nagabandham Massive Trailer Release Date Confirmed

Abhishek Nama is directing his dream project Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure on a massive scale. Currently, the movie promotions are going on at full swing with grand Lord Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Ratha Yatra across India. The movie teaser and songs have been smash hit with audiences and now, it is gearing up for a spectacular trailer launch event.

The movie trailer will be unveiled at the iconic Prasads PCX screen in Hyderabad on June 19th. Visually compelling and produced on a grand scale by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, the event promises to be a massive celebration for this movie that explores mystical genre.

The official announcement poster showcases an intense visual featuring leading man Virat Karrna as a trident-wielding Lord Shiva with a magnificent three-headed snake hints at a grand cinematic adventure. The makers are promising the depth in visuals and massive scale will be amplified on PCX screen.

Ishwarya Menon and Nabha Natesh are playing leading ladies in this movie filled with rich visuals and a gripping narrative, offering a truly immersive experience. The movie is releasing on 3rd July and it is promising a never-seen-before visual spectacle.