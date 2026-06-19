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Home > Movie News

Who will produce OG Sequel?

Published on June 19, 2026 by nymisha

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Who will produce OG Sequel?

Last week, Pawan Kalyan’s home banner Pawan Kalyan Creative Works released a statement on OG 2 and this left his fans excited. Sujeeth who is currently in London will meet Pawan Kalyan on his return and there are crucial meetings to be held. DVV Danayya who produced OG is not much interested in producing the sequel. Pawan Kalyan Creative Works will co-produce the film and the production house will collaborate with a top Telugu banner for OG 2.

Sujeeth has a commitment for UV Creations and they are holding talks currently but nothing has been finalized. Pawan Kalyan is committed to work with producers like People Media Factory, Mythri Movie Makers and Ram Talluri. It is unclear for now if one of them will join OG 2. Sujeeth has to initially narrate the script to Pawan Kalyan and the budgets, remunerations have to be finalized. A better clarity on OG 2 producer is expected in the next couple of months.

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