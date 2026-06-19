Yash’s Toxic Buzz reaches Rock Bottom

After the super success of KGF franchise, all eyes were focused on the next film of Yash. He took his time, spent years and finalized Toxic. The shooting portions of the film were completed last year but the film’s release is delayed. The teaser landed into controversies and the film failed to generate the needed buzz. There is no update about the new release date and the promotions of the film too were kept on hold. Film lovers almost forgot about the film named Toxic.

Speculations say that the makers are in plans to release the film during Sankranthi 2027 and this is a huge wait for the audience. June 4th was an ideal release date for the film but the film’s release was postponed. At least an August release for the film will be a wise decision. The makers are currently busy closing the non-theatrical deals. Because of the big quote, the digital deal was not closed and there is no OTT player ready to negotiate and close the deal. From controversies to problems, Yash’s Toxic buzz has reached rock bottom now.

A new set of promotions along with exciting content can generate the needed buzz around. Geethu Mohandas is the director of Toxic and KVN Productions invested big money in the film.