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Home > Movie News

Samantha opens many doors with Maa Inti Bangaram

Published on June 23, 2026 by nymisha

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Samantha opens many doors with Maa Inti Bangaram

Samantha opens many doors with Maa Inti Bangaram

Maa Inti Bangaram has turned out to be a surprise hit of Telugu cinema. Samantha is back to Telugu cinema after three complete years and the film opened with a bang all over. Family crowds and youngsters rushed to watch the film and Maa Inti Bangaram had a super strong weekend. The film continued to remain strong on its first Monday in the Telugu states. Maa Inti Bangaram proved that Samantha continues to be a strong crowd puller despite taking a massive break and focusing more on other languages and web series for years.

The super success of Maa Inti Bangaram has opened doors for a new genre which is action-packed women-centric films. Such attempts have not been made in Telugu cinema over the years and Samantha’s work in the action episodes is receiving huge appreciation. Also, the number of women-centric films came down after Samantha moved to Bollywood, Anushka has turned selective and after Keerthy Suresh delivered a series of flops. There was no Lady Superstar like Anushka and Samantha in Telugu cinema in the recent times. All the actresses have been attempting regular commercial films and are not experimenting.

The success of Maa Inti Bangaram has opened doors for an action genre and women-centric roles. Samantha too may have realized about the craze of her among the Telugu audience and she has to continue doing back-to-back films at this right time of her career. Other actresses too will attempt interesting films backed by strong women-centric roles in the future. In a way, Maa Inti Bangaram has opened doors to many actresses for different genres.

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