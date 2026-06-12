Darshan’s Downfall and Two years in Jail

Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa marks a grim milestone as he completes two full years behind bars. Once the undisputed “Challenging Star” of Sandalwood, his career came to a screeching halt following his shocking arrest in June 2024.

The actor was implicated as a prime accused in the brutal murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan from Chitradurga. Investigations revealed a horrific tale of vigilante justice, where the victim was allegedly abducted, tortured, and killed for sending derogatory social media messages to actress Pavithra Gowda, Darshan’s girlfriend. Despite brief interludes of interim medical bail for a spine surgery, the Supreme Court maintained a strict stance against any celebrity privilege, keeping him securely in judicial custody as an undertrial.

Before this real-life tragedy unfolded, Darshan was riding a wave of massive box-office success. His 2023 action-drama Kaatera emerged as the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, earning widespread critical acclaim. Even amidst his protracted legal battles, his highly anticipated dual-role actioner The Devil managed to resume filming and saw a massive, fan-driven theatrical release in late 2025. From one of the most sought actors of Kannada cinema, Darshan landed in jail keeping his career at risk.