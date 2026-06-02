x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Case is Back in News

Published on June 2, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Case is Back in News
image
Peddi Sets A New Benchmark In Pan-India Campaign
image
Hiranyakashyapa: The Biggest Mythological Film Shelved
image
Pawan Kalyan to Address Media From His Residence After Telangana Meeting Permission Denied
image
When will Sukumar start Ram Charan’s Project?

Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Case is Back in News

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan was involved in a poaching case and the incident took place in October 1998. Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan were shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. There are big allegations that Salman Khan has killed a blackbuck and the investigation went on for years. Salman Khan denied his involvement in the death of blackbuck. Now a film titled Kala Hiran is made and the first look poster was released recently. There are strong speculations that the film is made based on the Salman Khan’s poaching case.

Salman Khan has now sent legal notices to the makers of Kala Hiran through his legal team. The notice said that the film could harm Salman Khan’s reputation and violate his personality rights. The team of Kala Hiran are yet to respond to the legal notices sent from Salman Khan. A Jodhpur-based trial court held Salman Khan guilty in the case and he was sentenced for five years of imprisonment. Soon, Salman Khan was granted bail.

Previous Peddi Sets A New Benchmark In Pan-India Campaign
else

TRENDING

image
Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Case is Back in News
image
Peddi Sets A New Benchmark In Pan-India Campaign
image
Hiranyakashyapa: The Biggest Mythological Film Shelved

Latest

image
Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Case is Back in News
image
Peddi Sets A New Benchmark In Pan-India Campaign
image
Hiranyakashyapa: The Biggest Mythological Film Shelved
image
Pawan Kalyan to Address Media From His Residence After Telangana Meeting Permission Denied
image
When will Sukumar start Ram Charan’s Project?

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan to Address Media From His Residence After Telangana Meeting Permission Denied
image
Twelve Years After Bifurcation: Telangana Built on Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Waited for Amaravati
image
The Three-Way Trap: How Revanth Reddy Uses the BJP to Fight the BRS

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception