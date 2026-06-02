Salman Khan’s Blackbuck Case is Back in News

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan was involved in a poaching case and the incident took place in October 1998. Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan were shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. There are big allegations that Salman Khan has killed a blackbuck and the investigation went on for years. Salman Khan denied his involvement in the death of blackbuck. Now a film titled Kala Hiran is made and the first look poster was released recently. There are strong speculations that the film is made based on the Salman Khan’s poaching case.

Salman Khan has now sent legal notices to the makers of Kala Hiran through his legal team. The notice said that the film could harm Salman Khan’s reputation and violate his personality rights. The team of Kala Hiran are yet to respond to the legal notices sent from Salman Khan. A Jodhpur-based trial court held Salman Khan guilty in the case and he was sentenced for five years of imprisonment. Soon, Salman Khan was granted bail.